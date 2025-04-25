Man dies after stabbing on NYC subway platform
NEW YORK CITY - A man who was stabbed Friday morning on a New York City subway platform has died, the NYPD said.
What we know:
The stabbing happened just after 8:30 a.m. at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall/Chambers Street station.
According to police, the 38-year-old man was stabbed on the 4,5,6 southbound platform.
Police found the victim with multiple stab wounds to the torso. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect is described as a man in his 40s wearing all black with white patches on his face and hands.