Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after stabbing on NYC subway platform

By
Published  April 25, 2025 9:08am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY

Man stabbed on NYC subway platform

A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed on a New York City subway platform, the NYPD said. SkyFOX was over the scene.

The Brief

    • A man who was stabbed Friday morning on a NYC subway platform has died, police said.
    • The stabbing happened just after 8:30 a.m. at the Brooklyn Bridge station.
    • The suspect is a man in his 30s wearing all black with white patches on his face and hands, police said.

NEW YORK CITY - A man who was stabbed Friday morning on a New York City subway platform has died, the NYPD said.

What we know:

The stabbing happened just after 8:30 a.m. at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall/Chambers Street station.

According to police, the 38-year-old man was stabbed on the 4,5,6 southbound platform.

Police found the victim with multiple stab wounds to the torso. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead. 

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s wearing all black with white patches on his face and hands.

The Source

    • This article uses information provided by the NYPD.
New York CityNYC SubwayCrime and Public Safety