Man stabbed multiple times in head on NYC subway train; person in custody

The Brief Police say a man was stabbed on a NYC subway train Monday morning. Sources close to the investigation told FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers that a 20-year-old man who stabbed the 56-year-old was arrested by the NYPD on the spot. These same sources say that the 20-year-old allegedly stabbed his own mother within the last week.



A man was stabbed in the head Monday morning on a New York City subway train, the NYPD said.

What we know:

The stabbing happened just after 6 a.m. on the southbound 1 train at the W. 145th Street station in Hamilton Heights.

MTA New York City Subway logo is seen on a trais at station in New York City, United States on July 13, 2024. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

According to police, a 56-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds to the top of his head. He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition.

Sources close to the investigation told FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers that a 20-year-old man stabbed the 56-year-old after waking him up to ask for his seat on the train. Words were exchanged before the 20-year-old stabbed the other man in the head.

The 20-year-old allegedly stabbed his own mother within the last week, sources also told Evers.

The victim is now in stable condition.