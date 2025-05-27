Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed while standing on Brooklyn subway platform

By
Published  May 27, 2025 6:55am EDT
Cypress Hills
FOX 5 NY
Crime in the City full episode: May 17, 2025

Crime in the City full episode: May 17, 2025

FOX 5 NY’s Dan Bowens takes a look at some of the more notable crimes across the New York City area this week, including a 14-year-old boy arrested after a 16-year-old girl was fatally shot, NYC losing control of Rikers Island, shocking revelations from the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial.

The Brief

    • A man was stabbed while standing on a Brooklyn subway platform, police said.
    • The stabbing happened on the A and C line platform.
    • The suspect fled the station on foot following the stabbing.

BROOKLYN - A man was stabbed on Tuesday morning while standing on a subway platform in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

What we know:

The stabbing happened just after 4 a.m. on the A and C line platform at a station in the Cypress Hills section.

According to police, the 51-year-old man was stabbed in the torso by another man. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. The suspect fled the station on foot.

What we don't know:

The circumstances that led up to the stabbing were unclear. No arrests were made.

The Source

    • This article uses information provided by the NYPD.
Cypress HillsNYC SubwayCrime and Public Safety