Man stabbed while standing on Brooklyn subway platform

The Brief A man was stabbed while standing on a Brooklyn subway platform, police said. The stabbing happened on the A and C line platform. The suspect fled the station on foot following the stabbing.



A man was stabbed on Tuesday morning while standing on a subway platform in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

What we know:

The stabbing happened just after 4 a.m. on the A and C line platform at a station in the Cypress Hills section.

According to police, the 51-year-old man was stabbed in the torso by another man. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. The suspect fled the station on foot.

What we don't know:

The circumstances that led up to the stabbing were unclear. No arrests were made.