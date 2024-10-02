Woman slashed while standing on NYC subway platform
NEW YORK CITY - A 28-year-old woman was slashed on a subway platform in Hell's Kitchen, the NYPD said.
The attack happened on Tuesday just after 3 a.m. on the northbound C train platform of the 50th Street subway station in Hell's Kitchen.
According to police, the woman was standing on the platform when a suspect approached and slashed her in the torso with an unknown cutting instrument.
The woman was standing on the platform when a suspect approached and slashed her, police said. (NYPD)
The victim sustained a laceration to the torso and was taken to NYC Health+Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
Man stabbed on moving subway train
Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man was stabbed last month on a moving subway train in the Bronx, police said.
The attack happened just before 3 a.m. on a southbound 4 train in the Mott Haven section.
According to police, the victim, who was stabbed in the chest, got off at the 138th Street and Grand Concourse 4/5 stop and collapsed at the token booth.
He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, police said.