Woman slashed while standing on NYC subway platform

A 28-year-old woman was slashed on a subway platform in Hell's Kitchen, the NYPD said.

The attack happened on Tuesday just after 3 a.m. on the northbound C train platform of the 50th Street subway station in Hell's Kitchen.

According to police, the woman was standing on the platform when a suspect approached and slashed her in the torso with an unknown cutting instrument.

The victim sustained a laceration to the torso and was taken to NYC Health+Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Man stabbed on moving subway train

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man was stabbed last month on a moving subway train in the Bronx, police said.

The attack happened just before 3 a.m. on a southbound 4 train in the Mott Haven section.

According to police, the victim, who was stabbed in the chest, got off at the 138th Street and Grand Concourse 4/5 stop and collapsed at the token booth.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, police said.