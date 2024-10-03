Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 82, shoved onto NYC subway tracks

Published  October 3, 2024 8:19am EDT
Queens
QUEENS - An 82-year-old woman was pushed onto subway tracks in Queens, the NYPD said.

The attack happened on Wednesday just before noon at the Flushing-Main Street station.

According to police, the woman was found lying on the tracks between train cars. She was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in stable condition with a minor head injury, police said.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a blue shirt. No arrests were made.

Last month, a 62-year-old woman was pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. at the Jefferson Street station in Bushwick.

A dispute on a Brooklyn subway platform saw a 62-year-old woman being shoved onto the subway tracks. FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini has more on the incident and the search for the subject.

According to police, the woman was approached by a man who asked her for a lighter. After she told him she didn't have one and walked away, police say the man punched her in the face and shoved her onto the northbound tracks.

Fortunately, with the help of bystanders, the woman was able to climb out of harm's way before the next L train arrived.

The woman sustained injuries, including swelling and a cut to her left foot. She was treated at a hospital.