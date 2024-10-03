Woman, 82, shoved onto NYC subway tracks

An 82-year-old woman was pushed onto subway tracks in Queens, the NYPD said.

The attack happened on Wednesday just before noon at the Flushing-Main Street station.

No arrests were made. (Citizen)

According to police, the woman was found lying on the tracks between train cars. She was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in stable condition with a minor head injury, police said.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a blue shirt. No arrests were made.

Woman pushed onto subway tracks after dispute

Last month, a 62-year-old woman was pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. at the Jefferson Street station in Bushwick.

According to police, the woman was approached by a man who asked her for a lighter. After she told him she didn't have one and walked away, police say the man punched her in the face and shoved her onto the northbound tracks.

Fortunately, with the help of bystanders, the woman was able to climb out of harm's way before the next L train arrived.

The woman sustained injuries, including swelling and a cut to her left foot. She was treated at a hospital.