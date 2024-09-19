62-year-old woman pushed onto NYC subway tracks after dispute

A 62-year-old woman was pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. at the Jefferson Street station in Bushwick.

According to police, a man asked for a light, a dispute ensued, and he then punched and pushed her onto the northbound roadbed. Bystanders helped her off the tracks.

Police found the woman conscious and alert with swelling and a laceration to her left foot. She was transported to Wyckoff Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests were made.