NYC subway shooting: NYPD seeking leads on gunman

The NYPD released grainy security camera images of the unidentified man detectives believe shot and killed another passenger on a subway train crossing the Manhattan Bridge on Sunday.

"We need all eyes on this," Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted with the images, which show a large person dressed in a hooded sweatshirt on what was a sweltering day. "@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating this man who is wanted for homicide in the tragic, senseless shooting of a man on a 'Q' train that was approaching the Canal/Centre St. station on Sunday."

The gunman killed Daniel Enriquez, 48, seemingly at random, police said. Witnesses told cops that the gunman was pacing the last car of the train, "and without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim at close range," Chief of Department Kenneth Corey told reporters on Sunday.

When the train arrived at the Canal Street station, the shooter then took off, police said.

Enriquez, who worked for Goldman Sachs, was heading from Brooklyn to Manhattan to have brunch. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said in a statement that Enriquez was a "dedicated and beloved member" of the company.

"He worked diligently to support our Macro Research team in New York and epitomized our culture of collaboration and excellence," Solomon said. "We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Dan's family at this difficult time."

On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams said cops had few leads and called the shooting "unimaginable."

"You're sitting down, going to brunch, going to visit a family member, a person walks up to you and shoots you for no reason," Adams said. "That is the worst nightmare."

MTA CEO Janno Lieber said commuters deserve to feel safe.

"For so many New Yorkers, the transit system is the only way to get around and live their normal lives," Lieber said. "You can't do that if you're scared to get up and go to brunch that most New York of activities."

In response to a 75% spike in subway crime in January, the NYPD deployed more officers into subway hot spots but they can't be everywhere. Adams said he will meet with the police commissioner this week to see if there are more effective deployment strategies.

