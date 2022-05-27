NYC subway shooting: Wake held for Daniel Enriquez

The family and other loved ones of Daniel Enriquez paid their respects at a wake held in a funeral home in Ozone Park, Queens, on Friday.

Enriquez was heading to brunch last Sunday when a gunman shot and killed him while the subway they were riding was crossing the Manhattan Bridge.

Griselda Vile, his sister, fought back tears while she spoke to reporters outside the funeral home.

"My brother was not afraid to live in New York City and this is how he died. I believe in the city. I believe that there will be a change because of him," she said. "But i don’t like that it was Daniel."

Enriquez was a child of Mexican immigrants, an NYU graduate, and an employee at Goldman Sachs.

Investigators say the attack was unprovoked. The NYPD charged Andrew Abdullah, 25, with murder and weapon possession in Enriquez's death.

"We know that this was random and senseless and that's the part that upsets me," Vile said. "Because how many more senseless victims are there going to be?"