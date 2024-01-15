Brooklyn subway shooting: Man killed aboard 3 train as killer remains at large

A man was shot and killed on board a 3 train as it pulled into a Brooklyn subway station, the NYPD said.

Officers responded to a 911 call Sunday around 8:15 p.m. for a man shot on board a train at the Franklin Avenue Subway Station in Crown Heights.

The man was shot on board the train as it pulled into the station, the NYPD said.

When police arrived, they found the victim, identified as Richard Henderson, 45, shot multiple times in the back and shoulder.

Henderson was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police are still looking for the person responsible. A motive is unclear at this point. No arrests have been made.

Back in late November, a 17-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were injured when a shooter opened fire on a rush hour C train in Bed-Stuy.

According to police, the shooting was triggered by an argument between the teen victim and the gunman on the moving train as it approached the Ralph Avenue Station.

Alexander Villafana, 20, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault following the shooting.

The victims, who were shot in the hand and ankle, were both expected to make full recoveries.

According to the NYPD's year-end crime statistics, transit crime decreased by 8.2% in December compared to last, and by 2.6% for the full year.