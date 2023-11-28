2 shot aboard subway train in Brooklyn: NYPD

article

Two men have been hospitalized after being shot aboard a subway train in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening.

Police say that at around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of two men shot aboard a northbound C train approaching Ralph Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one victim who had been shot in the ankle and a second victim who had been shot in the hand.

Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals and are expected to survive.

So far, no arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.