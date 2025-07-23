Over 50 platform barriers installed at these New York City subway stations

The Brief Protective platform edge barriers were installed at over 50 subway stations in New York City. Gov. Hochul's office said "stations with higher ridership levels and island platforms" were prioritized. "New Yorkers’ safety will always be my number one priority, and customers need to both feel and be secure every time they ride the subway," Hochul said.



The MTA installed protective platform edge barriers at 56 subway stations in New York City, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced.

Local perspective:

The governor’s office said "stations with higher ridership levels and island platforms" were prioritized. The barriers are located on parts of the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, F, M, and L trains:

Clark St - 2 , 3

Morgan Av - L

Grand St - L

Dekalb Av - L

Halsey St - L

Bushwick Av-Aberdeen St - L

Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs - L , M

Graham Av - L

Jefferson St - L

Bedford Av - L

Lorimer St - L

Wilson Av - L

Montrose Av - L

Eastern Pkwy-Brooklyn Museum - 2 , 3

Grand Army Plaza - 2 , 3

President St - 2, 3

Hoyt St - 2 , 3

Beverly Rd - 2 , 5

Sterling St - 2 , 5

Winthrop St - 2 , 5

Bergen St - 2, 3

191 St - 1

5 Av - 7

1 Av - L

6 Av - L

125 St - 4 , 5 , 6

Bowery - J , Z

Fulton St - J , Z

Broad St - J , Z

Canal St - J , Z

Wall St - 2, 3

23 St - 6

125 St - 2 , 3

Central Park North-110 St - 2 , 3

135 St - 2 , 3

Astor Place - 6

8 Av - L

Bleecker St - 6

Fulton St - 2, 3

Spring St - 6

103 St - 6

Park Place - 2, 3

28 St - 6

68 St-Hunter College - 6

33 St - 6

96 St - 6

77 St - 6

145 St - 1

Grand Central-42 St - 7

Christopher St-Stonewall - 1

Flushing-Main St - 7

46 St - M, R

67 Av - M, R

75 Av - E, F

Woodhaven Blvd - M, R

Jamaica Center-Parsons Blvd-Archer Av - E, J, Z

What they're saying:

"New Yorkers’ safety will always be my number one priority, and customers need to both feel and be secure every time they ride the subway," Hochul said. "At my direction, the MTA has ramped up the installation of protective platform barriers, building on their efforts to brighten stations with LED lighting and equip every subway car with security cameras."

By the numbers:

Hochul's office says the MTA remains on track to deliver over 100 stations with barriers by the end of 2025. In addition, LEDs are now installed in 342 stations, on "schedule for all 472 subway stations to be upgraded by the end of the year."