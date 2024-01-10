F train derails in Brooklyn prompting major disruptions, second derailment of 2024

The F train service is severely disrupted in both directions after a train derailed in Brooklyn, the MTA said.

"F service is severely disrupted, especially in Brooklyn while we conduct an investigation after a train derailed near W 8 St-NY Aquarium," the MTA tweeted.

The derailment happened at about 12:20 p.m., West 8th Street station in Coney Island.

The FDNY said there were 37 people on the train, including three crew members, who were evacuated in an hour-long operation. No injuries were reported.

Officials say the train was a newer model and has an event recorder on board.

The incident comes almost a week after a collision and derailment in Manhattan that caused minor injuries to more than 20 people.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation. But Richard Davey, president of New York City transit for the MTA, said at a press briefing later Wednesday afternoon it looked like there may have been a "track issue," and the agency would check to see that the track was straight.

"I realize that we had issues obviously last week as well, and we'll get to the bottom of whatever this is. But at this point, from the collision we had last week and derailment today don't seem like they're connected at all," Davey said.

The MTA said there is no F train service between Kings Highway and Coney Island. Service is also extremely limited.

Shuttle service is being offered.

Officials say full service is likely to be restored by Thursday morning.

With the Associated Press.