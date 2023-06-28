NYC crime: Woman, 24, placed in headlock, robbed in Queens subway

A 24-year-old woman was put in a headlock and robbed while she stood on a subway platform in Queens, the NYPD said.

It happened Monday just after 11 a.m. on the northbound platform at the Elmhurst Avenue subway station.

According to police, the victim was placed in a headlock from behind by an unknown individual, who then stole her cell phone before fleeing.

Police are looking for this man in connection with the incident. (NYPD)

The individual was last seen fleeing the station on foot, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

The individual is described as a man with a dark complexion, around 25 to 30 years old, approximately 5’11" tall and weighing about 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and light colored jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).