Man, 69, punched repeatedly, robbed on NYC subway platform

A 69-year-old man was punched repeatedly and robbed on a NYC subway platform in SoHo, the NYPD said.

The attack and robbery happened on Monday around 11:15 a.m. on the southbound R platform at the Canal Street Station.

According to police, the victim was on the platform when an unknown man approached from behind and placed his arm around the victim’s neck.

The man then punched the victim multiple times in the face and robbed him, police said.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Earlier this month, a man was stabbed several times on a subway train in the Bronx, police said.

The stabbing happened at the Jackson Avenue Station in the Melrose section.

The 41-year-old man was stabbed on a southbound No. 2 train, police said. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital.

According to NYPD CompStat, transit crimes in New York City were down around 10% in May 2024 compared to May 2023.

"Crime in New York City’s transit system continued its remarkable downward trend," NYPD officials said in a press release earlier this month. "Now well below pre-pandemic levels, crime in the nation’s largest subway system has seen double-digit reductions in the past four consecutive months of this year."