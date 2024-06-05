Man stabbed on subway train in the Bronx: NYPD

A man was stabbed several times on a subway train in the Bronx on Wednesday, police said.

Police said the stabbing happened at 3:03 p.m. at the Jackson Avenue Station in the Melrose section.

The 41-year-old man was stabbed on a southbound No. 2 train.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital.

The victim's condition remains unclear at this time.

According to NYPD CompStat, transit crimes in New York City were down around 10% last month compared to May 2023.

"Crime in New York City’s transit system continued its remarkable downward trend," NYPD officials said in a press release Wednesday. "Now well below pre-pandemic levels, crime in the nation’s largest subway system has seen double-digit reductions in the past four consecutive months of this year."