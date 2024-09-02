Man punched, slashed in face inside NYC subway station

A 26-year-old man was punched and slashed in the face inside an Upper West Side subway station, the NYPD said.

The attack happened on Friday, August 30, around 3:15 p.m. inside the West 72nd and Broadway subway station.

According to police, the victim and suspect got into an argument when the victim was punched and slashed in the face.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).