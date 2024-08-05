2 women shoved onto NYC subway tracks; suspect arrested

A woman accused of pushing two other women onto subway tracks in NYC was arrested, the NYPD said.

The incident happened on Monday just after 2 a.m. on the northbound F train platform at the Delancey Street/Essex Street station on the Lower East Side.

According to police, the two 28-year-old victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition after suffering minor injuries. Neither were struck by a subway.

The suspect was taken into custody, and charges are pending, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the incident were unknown at the time.

MTA reports drop in subway crime

During an MTA Safety Committee meeting late last month, officials highlighted a significant decrease in major crimes in the New York City subway system, according to the latest stats released by the NYPD.

The statistics revealed a 15% drop in major crime this past June, compared to the same period last year.

In June 2023, there were 203 major crimes committed, while this June saw only 172.

"What's even more remarkable is that the robberies recorded in 2024 is the lowest in recorded NYPD history, going back to pre-merger, which is the mid-90s," said NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper.

Year-to-date figures from January 1 through the third week of July also show an 8% drop in major crimes compared to the same period last year, with a notable 23% decrease in robberies.

MTA Board Member Norman Brown lauded the latest crime numbers, especially compared to the daily ridership of the subway system.

"It seems like it's, like, the safest place in New York," Brown said.