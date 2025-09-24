Off-duty officer pushed onto NYC subway tracks by homeless man, sources say

The Brief Sources say a homeless man pushed an off-duty officer onto subway tracks in New York City. According to police, the victim was shoved to the roadbed by the suspect, who also fell. The suspect was charged with attempted murder and reckless endangerment, among other charges.



A homeless man is facing several charges after sources say he pushed an off-duty officer onto subway tracks in the East Village.

What we know:

The incident happened on Tuesday around 7:35 p.m. at the Third Avenue L station.

Police found the 24-year-old victim with head and body pain on the platform. They say the victim was shoved to the roadbed by the suspect, who also fell. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

According to police, a male suspect fled, but was quickly apprehended. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Aaron Walker, was charged with attempted murder and reckless endangerment, among other charges.