Man punched in face, robbed on NYC subway train

A 57-year-old man was punched in the face and robbed on a NYC subway train in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

The attack happened on Tuesday just after 11 a.m. at the East Tremont-West Farms subway station.

According to police, the man was approached by an individual while onboard a southbound 2 train.

Photo credit: NYPD

The individual punched the victim in the face while also taking his bag, police said. The individual then fled on foot. The victim was treated at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Meanwhile, police identified the man accused of setting another man on fire aboard a subway train Saturday in Manhattan.

The man, identified as Nile Taylor, 49, has been charged with assault and petit larceny.

According to authorities, a 23-year-old man was riding a 1 train that was pulling into the Houston Street station around 3 p.m. when Taylor threw something flammable at the man as the train was pulling into the station.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition with injuries to the neck, chest, and arm.

A police source told FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso that Taylor is known to them and has a criminal record. He was later taken into custody.

NYC crime stats: April

The city's subways have been the focus of most New Yorkers' crime anxieties, but according to the MTA, overall crime is down on the rails.