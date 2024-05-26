Suspect ID'd after man set on fire inside NYC subway station

Police identified the man accused of setting another man on fire aboard a subway train in Manhattan on Saturday.

The man, 49-year-old Nile Taylor, has been charged with assault and petit larceny.

According to authorities, a 23-year-old man was riding a 1 train that was pulling into the Houston Street station at around 3 p.m., when Taylor, threw something flammable at the 23-year-old man as the train was pulling into the station.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition with injuries to the neck, chest, and arm.

A police source told FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso that Taylor is known to them and has a criminal record.

Taylor was later taken into custody.