Man hospitalized after being set on fire inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating after a man was lit on fire aboard a subway train in Manhattan.

According to authorities, a 23-year-old man was riding a 1 train that was pulling into the Houston Street station at around 3 p.m., when a man threw something on fire onto the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition with injuries to the neck, chest, and arm.

A 49-year-old suspect was later taken into custody, although he has not been charged at this time.

