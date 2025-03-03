72-year-old woman kicked down the stairs inside NYC subway station

The Brief Police are looking for the suspect they said kicked a 72-year-old woman down the stairs inside a subway station. The woman was walking down the staircase when she was kicked from behind, causing her to fall down, police said. According to NYPD statistics, subway crime was down 15% in February.



The NYPD is looking for the suspect they said kicked a 72-year-old woman down the stairs inside a Queens subway station.

What we know:

The attack happened on Saturday, March 1, just after 11 p.m. inside the Roosevelt Avenue train station in Jackson Heights.

According to police, the woman was walking down the staircase when she was kicked from behind, causing her to fall down and suffer bruising on her body.

Following the incident, the suspect fled on a northbound F train, police said.

Photo credit: NYPD

The woman was taken to NYC Health And Hospital/ Elmhurst in stable condition.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

By the numbers:

According to NYPD statistics, major crime in February was down 14.5% across all five boroughs for the third month in a row. On the subway, crime was down 15%.