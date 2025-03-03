NYC crime declines again in February, breaking 30-year shooting record, NYPD says

The Brief Major crime in February was down 14.5% across all five boroughs for the third month in a row, the NYPD said. According to the NYPD, this broke a 30-year record for the fewest number of shootings in the first two months of the year. On the subway, crime was down 15% during the month, the NYPD said.



New York City crime news was once again featured in headlines throughout the month of February, with stories involving shootings and stabbings on the streets and the subways of the Big Apple.

But what do NYPD statistics show? Were crime numbers up or down this past month?

NYC crime stats: February

By the numbers:

According to NYPD statistics, major crime in February was down 14.5% across all five boroughs for the third month in a row, breaking a 30-year record for the fewest number of shootings in the first two months of the year.

Murders were down 32.1%, with 28 in Feb. 2024 as opposed to 19 in Feb. 2025. Robberies and burglaries also saw decreases. On the subway, crime was down 15%.

Officials say the results were driven by "the use of zone-based policing, or the deployment of officers to hot-spot locations experiencing spikes in crime, and the three-part subway safety plan that was implemented in January."

‘New Yorkers are seeing real results’

What they're saying:

"In the first two months of 2025, New York City experienced the fewest number of shooting incidents in the past 30 years, and the third consecutive month of double-digit declines in nearly every major crime category prove that our comprehensive crime fighting strategies are working," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. "Whether on the streets or below ground on the subway, New Yorkers are seeing real results. We’re going to continue to make our city safer by listening to our communities, analyzing real-time data, and deploying our resources where they are needed most."

Top crime stories of February

Here are some of the February crime stories that made headlines in New York City:

A yearslong investigation in Brooklyn led to the takedown of one of the borough's most ruthless gangs earlier in the month.

An 11-year-old girl was assaulted in what police called a hate crime attack in Brooklyn.

To read more New York City crime stories for February, click HERE.

