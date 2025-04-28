Man charged with rape of corpse aboard NYC subway train
NEW YORK CITY - The man accused of engaging in a sexual act on a corpse aboard a New York City subway train has been arrested, the NYPD said.
What we know:
According to police, Felix Rojas, 44, of Brooklyn, was taken into custody on Sunday night and charged with rape in the first degree.
The backstory:
Rojas is accused of having sexual contact with an unresponsive man on an R train in Lower Manhattan back on Wednesday, April 9, just after midnight. That man is believed to have died before the assault took place.
The incident was recorded by a security camera.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).