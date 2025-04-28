Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with rape of corpse aboard NYC subway train

Published  April 28, 2025 10:29am EDT
A man has been charged with rape after security cam video showed him having sexual contact with an unresponsive man on a lower Manhattan train. Police believe the man was dead before the assault.

    • The man accused of engaging in a sexual act on a corpse aboard a subway train was arrested.
    • Felix Rojas was taken into custody on Sunday night, police said.
    • The incident happened earlier this month on an R train in Lower Manhattan.

NEW YORK CITY - The man accused of engaging in a sexual act on a corpse aboard a New York City subway train has been arrested, the NYPD said.

According to police, Felix Rojas, 44, of Brooklyn, was taken into custody on Sunday night and charged with rape in the first degree.

Rojas is accused of having sexual contact with an unresponsive man on an R train in Lower Manhattan back on Wednesday, April 9, just after midnight. That man is believed to have died before the assault took place. 

The incident was recorded by a security camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

 

    • This article includes information provided by the NYPD.
