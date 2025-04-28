Man charged with rape of corpse aboard NYC subway train

The Brief The man accused of engaging in a sexual act on a corpse aboard a subway train was arrested. Felix Rojas was taken into custody on Sunday night, police said. The incident happened earlier this month on an R train in Lower Manhattan.



The man accused of engaging in a sexual act on a corpse aboard a New York City subway train has been arrested, the NYPD said.

What we know:

According to police, Felix Rojas, 44, of Brooklyn, was taken into custody on Sunday night and charged with rape in the first degree.

The backstory:

Rojas is accused of having sexual contact with an unresponsive man on an R train in Lower Manhattan back on Wednesday, April 9, just after midnight. That man is believed to have died before the assault took place.

The incident was recorded by a security camera.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).