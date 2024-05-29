Man slashed on escalators at NYC subway station

A 29-year-old man was slashed while walking up the escalators inside a NYC subway station in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The slashing happened on Friday, May 24 around 6:30 p.m. at the Smith Street and 9th Street subway station in the Carroll Gardens section.

According to police, the victim was walking up the escalators when a man approached and slashed him with an unknown sharp object in the torso, causing a laceration.

The individual then fled toward the northbound platform, police said.

The victim was transported to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

The individual is described as a man with a dark complexion, around 30 to 45 years of age, medium build, 5'9" tall, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, white sneakers and a black book bag.

Photo credit: NYPD

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Earlier this week, a 57-year-old man was punched in the face and robbed on a subway train in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

Photo credit: NYPD

The attack happened on Tuesday just after 11 a.m. at the East Tremont-West Farms subway station.

According to police, the man was approached by an individual while onboard a southbound 2 train.

The individual punched the victim in the face while also taking his bag, police said. The individual then fled on foot. The victim was treated at the scene.

NYC crime stats: April

The city's subways have been the focus of most New Yorkers' crime anxieties, but according to the MTA, overall crime is down on the rails.