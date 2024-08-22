71-year-old punched repeatedly in face on NYC subway platform

A 71-year-old man was punched repeatedly on a NYC subway platform in Soho, the NYPD said.

The attack happened on Saturday, August 10, around 7:45 p.m. inside the Broadway Lafayette Subway Station.

According to police, the man was approached by an individual, who punched him multiple times in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the subway platform.

The victim sustained a laceration to the head, as well as bruising and swelling to his face. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The individual is described as a man with a heavy build and dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, black pants, white sneakers and pushing a hand truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

‘Successful in driving it down for seven straight months’

Meanwhile, NYC Mayor Eric Adams praised reduced crime numbers in the city at a Tuesday press conference.

"We've been successful in driving it down for seven straight months throughout the city in a row, particularly on our subway system, and it's just impressive when you look at the fact that our robberies are the lowest in recorded history," Adams said.

Adams says 17,000 guns have been taken off the streets and 900 illegal smoke shops have been shut down since he's taken office.

But recent violent crimes, including a string of muggings in Central Park believed to be carried out by migrants living in city-run shelters, are interfering with the public perception of safety.

"Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey put a team into Central Park that includes more foot patrols, more bike patrols, which are very useful in the park and more mounted units, officers on horseback," Adams said. "We have deployed a mobile command center near one of the park's main entrances."