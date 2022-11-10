NYC subway cleaner hit in face with metal pipe

A custodian working to clean a Lower Manhattan subway station was brutally attacked by a man with a metal pipe.

The NYPD says it happened last Friday morning in the Chambers Street subway station.

The 46-year-old woman was cleaning an E line train platform around 6:45 a.m. A man walked up to her and hit her in the face with a metal pipe.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The NYPD says the attack was unprovoked. MTA employees started to chase him but he got away on a southbound 2 train.

The victim suffered bruising and swelling to her face. EMS took her to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

New York City Police released a video of the man they are looking for in connection with the attack.