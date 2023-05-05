There's a growing interest into what led up to the choking death of Jordan Neely, 30, at the hands of a 24-year-old Marine veteran on a New York City subway.

The medical examiner’s office ruled Wednesday night that Neely's death was a homicide caused by compression of the neck, but there are still questions about the Marine's intent and culpability.

Footage of the incident has already become national news, but the NYPD is desperately trying to get more witnesses to come forward and get any additional photos and videos that might help investigators understand what transpired.

No one has been arrested, but the Manhattan district attorney’s office said it would continue to review autopsy reports and "assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records."

Investigators and emergency workers at the scene of the subway struggle.

Both Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul have spoken out about the incident. However, their tones are very different.

"The video of three individuals holding him down until the last breath was snuffed out of him, I would say, was a very extreme response." — Governor Kathy Hochul

Neely, who had been homeless at times according to people who knew him, was allegedly shouting at fellow passengers when another rider wrapped his arm around his neck and pinned him on the floor. Two other passengers also helped restrain Neely.

"As I said, there have to be consequences, and so we’ll see how this unfolds. But his family deserves justice," Gov. Hochul said.

Mayor Adams had a different tone, and insisted that he would withhold judgment for now.

"I have faith in the criminal justice system, and I’m going to let the process take its place. And those who believe that I should do something differently, I respect that, but I have to make the right decision for the city of New York," — Mayor Eric Adams

Some are calling it a criminal, racist act, whereas others think it was self-defense. Authorities have also reserved judgment on the killing.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Wednesday that there will be a "rigorous" investigation into whether to bring charges.

Many New Yorkers saw the choking as the latest in a long history of attacks on Black city residents.

Dozens of people gathered Thursday night in Brooklyn's Barclay Center for a second day of demonstrations. On Wednesday a few dozen protesters gathered at the station where Neely died, calling for an arrest.

There are also many concerns surrounding the lethal risks of chokeholds.

Chokeholds have been known to be dangerous and sometimes lethal which even led New York City to ban police from using them.