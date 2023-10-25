Expand / Collapse search

Students, staff evacuate NYC school after carbon monoxide incident

Updated 5:15PM
Upper West Side
Students and staff at Booker T. Washington Middle School had to evacuate the building due to elevated carbon monoxide levels.

UPPER WEST SIDE - Students and staff evacuated Booker T. Washington Middle School on the Upper West Side after reports of carbon monoxide in the basement. 

Officials received the call around 9:43 a.m. 

SKYFox was overhead as they gathered on a field outside.

School officials tell us an external incident caused slightly elevated monoxide levels in the basement.

All students relocated to a nearby school.

The FDNY reported there were no injuries. 