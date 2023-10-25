Students, staff evacuate NYC school after carbon monoxide incident
UPPER WEST SIDE - Students and staff evacuated Booker T. Washington Middle School on the Upper West Side after reports of carbon monoxide in the basement.
Officials received the call around 9:43 a.m.
SKYFox was overhead as they gathered on a field outside.
School officials tell us an external incident caused slightly elevated monoxide levels in the basement.
All students relocated to a nearby school.
The FDNY reported there were no injuries.