NY bill would require repeat offenders to install speed-limiting devices

A New York state senator is sponsoring legislation called Stop Super Speeders, which would require drivers who have a series of speeding tickets to install a device in their vehicle that prevents them from driving above the speed limit.

What we know:

Last month on Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn, a crash killed a mother and two of her children. According to officials, the driver was speeding and had a suspended license.

"75% of people who have their license suspended for being a bad driver end up driving anyway," New York State Sen. Andrew Gounardes said.

Gounardes is sponsoring legislation that advocates say would prevent tragedies, such as the one on Ocean Parkway.

"So, we have to physically force your car to slow down so that you don't run the risk of killing people on the streets," Gounardes said.

The senator test drove the technology, where he said: "I literally cannot go faster than the speed limit. My foot is touching the floor."

"And the way this technology works, it relies on GPS, and it's already preprogrammed to know the speed limit on every roadway," Gounardes said.

Big picture view:

Gounardes says several states are already using the technology. However, his bill has been sitting in Albany since he first proposed it two years ago, and he is hoping the state legislature finally passes it before this session ends in mid-June.