Driver in Brooklyn crash that killed mom, 2 kids expected in court

The Brief The woman accused of causing a two-car crash in Brooklyn that killed a mother and her two children is expected in court. Miriam Yarimi, 32, faces several charges following last month's crash. Yarimi is a wigmaker who was driving with the vanity plate ‘WIGM8KER,’ according to the New York Post.



The woman accused of causing a two-car crash last month on Ocean Parkway that killed a mother and her two children as they crossed a street in Brooklyn is expected in court on Wednesday morning to face arraignment.

Miriam Yarimi, 32, faces multiple charges following the March 29 crash near Quentin Road in Gravesend, including second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Who is Miriam Yarimi?

What we know:

According to police, Yarimi's Audi struck a rideshare vehicle carrying four passengers – a mother and three children – at an intersection before hitting another mother and three children who were crossing the street.

Officials say not only did Yarimi have a suspended license, but she also reportedly had 93 moving violations and over $10,000 in unpaid fines since September 2023.

Yarimi also reportedly received a psych evaluation at Bellevue Hospital after she allegedly said some things to first responders immediately after the crash.

The New York Post reported that Yarimi "is a wigmaker by profession, something noted by the vanity plate of the Audi in the crash, which reads ‘WIGM8KER.'"

Brooklyn car accident: What happened?

Timeline:

In what NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch described as a "horrific incident," the accident happened at an intersection on Ocean Parkway around 1:04 p.m. back on Saturday, March 29.

Police said a 2023 silver Toyota Camry with TLC plates was traveling westbound and attempted to turn right onto northbound Ocean Parkway.

As the Camry made the turn, a blue Audi A3 sedan traveling northbound on Ocean Parkway slammed into it. Tisch said the force of the crash pushed the Camry aside, while the Audi continued forward, hitting the mother and her three children before overturning.

The mother and two of her children crossing the street were pronounced dead. The third child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Who were the victims?

The victims were identified as 34-year-old Natasha Saada and her two daughters – 8-year-old Diana and 5-year-old Debra.

What we don't know:

Authorities confirmed Yarimi was driving with a suspended license, but said they were still investigating the reason for the suspension.