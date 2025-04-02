Driver in Brooklyn crash that killed mom, 2 kids set to be arraigned

The Brief The woman accused of causing a two-car crash in Brooklyn that killed a mother and her two children is expected to be arraigned. Miriam Yarimi, 32, was scheduled to be arraigned virtually on multiple charges following Saturday's crash. Yarimi is a wigmaker who was driving with the vanity plate ‘WIGM8KER,’ according to the New York Post.



The woman accused of causing a weekend two-car crash on Ocean Parkway that killed a mother and her two children as they crossed a street in Brooklyn is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Miriam Yarimi, 32, was scheduled to be arraigned virtually on multiple charges following Saturday's crash near Quentin Road in Gravesend, including:

Three counts of second-degree manslaughter.

Three counts of criminally negligent homicide.

Four counts of second-degree assault.

Her arraignment is expected at some point today, though a time hasn't been confirmed.

Who is Miriam Yarimi?

What we know:

According to police, Yarimi's Audi struck a rideshare vehicle carrying four passengers – a mother and three children – at an intersection before hitting another mother and three children who were crossing the street.

Officials say not only did Yarimi have a suspended license, but she also reportedly had 93 moving violations and over $10,000 in unpaid fines since September 2023.

Yarimi also reportedly received a psych evaluation at Bellevue Hospital after she allegedly said some things to first responders immediately after the crash.

The New York Post reports Yarimi "is a wigmaker by profession, something noted by the vanity plate of the Audi in the crash, which reads ‘WIGM8KER.'"

Brooklyn car accident: What we know

Timeline:

In what NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch described as a "horrific incident," the accident happened at an intersection on Ocean Parkway around 1:04 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a 2023 silver Toyota Camry with TLC plates was traveling westbound and attempted to turn right onto northbound Ocean Parkway.

As the Camry made the turn, a blue Audi A3 sedan traveling northbound on Ocean Parkway slammed into it. Tisch said the force of the crash pushed the Camry aside, while the Audi continued forward, hitting the mother and her three children before overturning.

The mother and two of her children crossing the street were pronounced dead. The third child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Who were the victims?

The victims were identified as 34-year-old Natasha Saada and her two daughters – 8-year-old Diana and 5-year-old Debra. Police said Natasha's 4-year-old son, Philip, was "fighting for his life."

The Toyota Camry’s driver, a 62-year-old man, was also hospitalized in stable condition. The four passengers inside the Camry sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

What we don't know:

Investigators say they're working to determine if Yarimi ran a red light and whether or not she was under the influence.

Authorities confirmed Yarimi was driving with a suspended license, but said they were still investigating the reason for the suspension.