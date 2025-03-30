Brooklyn 2-car crash: Woman arrested after mom, kids killed while crossing the street

The Brief Miriam Yarimi, 32, was arrested after a two-car crash on Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn killed a mother and her two children. The incident occurred when Yarimi's Audi collided with a rideshare vehicle and then struck the family crossing the street, leaving the third child in critical condition. Yarimi is a wigmaker who was driving with the vanity plate ‘WIGM8KER,’ according to the New York Post.



Police arrested the woman accused of causing the two-car crash that killed a mother and her two children as they crossed the street in Brooklyn.

Miriam Yarimi, 32, faces a slew of charges - including manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide and reckless driving - after Saturday's crash on Ocean Parkway near Quentin Road in Gravesend.

The New York Post reports that Yarimi "is a wigmaker by profession, something noted by the vanity plate of the Audi in the crash, which reads ‘WIGM8KER.'"

Saturday's crash on Ocean Parkway: What we know

What we know:

According to police, a driver struck a rideshare vehicle carrying four passengers—a mother and three children—at an intersection before hitting another mother and three children who were crossing the street.

Timeline:

In what Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch described as a "horrific incident," the accident happened at an intersection on Ocean Parkway around 1:04 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a 2023 silver Toyota Camry with TLC plates was traveling westbound and attempted to turn right onto northbound Ocean Parkway.

As the Camry made the turn, a blue Audi A3 sedan traveling northbound on Ocean Parkway slammed into it. Tisch said the force of the crash pushed the Camry aside, while the Audi continued forward, hitting the mother and her three children before overturning.

The mother and two of her children crossing the street were pronounced dead at the scene. The third child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the third child was "fighting for his life."

The Toyota Camry’s driver, a 62-year-old man, was also hospitalized in stable condition. The four passengers inside the Camry, including the mother and three children, sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Yarimi was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Authorities confirmed Yarimi was driving with a suspended license but said they were still investigating the reason for the suspension.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the victims in this crash.