NYC solar eclipse timed perfectly for Yankees home game on April 8

First pitch of the New York Yankees' home game against the Miami Marlins is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. on Monday, April 8.

Five minutes later, the moon will touch the edge of the sun, the beginning of a solar eclipse.

No, that's not a pop fly: For the next two hours and 26 minutes – perhaps for the duration of the game (thanks to the pitch clock) – the moon will cast a significant shadow over Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Projected path and time of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse over the Northeast. ( )

New York City won't experience totality like other parts of the state, but skies will get dark, with the moon obscuring 90% of the sun at the eclipse peak.

It doesn't seem like the Pinstripers are too worried about the celestial distraction – the team is even offering Yankees Solar Eclipse Day T-shirts to the first 15,000 fans.

Here's the eclipse schedule:

2:10 p.m. – The event begins the moment the edge of the moon touches the edge of the sun.

3:25 p.m. – The maximum view (the deepest point of the eclipse) with the sun at its most hidden.

4:36 p.m. – The event ends when the edge of the moon leaves the edge of the sun.

The sun rises next to the Statue of Liberty during an annular eclipse on June 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

The next one isn't until 2444.

Cleveland Guardians' home opener on collision course with solar eclipse

By Tom Withers, The Associated Press

The Guardians will throw the first pitch at their 2024 home opener after the earth, moon and sun align.

File: A general view of the field during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday, April 7, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Lauren Bacho/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Cleveland’s first game at Progressive Field against the Chicago White Sox will begin on April 8 at 5:10 p.m. — two hours following a total solar eclipse, an event that hasn’t happened in Northeast Ohio since 1806 and won’t again until 2444.

The team said Thursday that the ballpark’s gates will open at 2 p.m., giving fans a chance to observe the eclipse, which will begin at 1:59 p.m. and go for several hours with the peak coming at 3:13 p.m. and lasting four minutes.

The Guardians have typically played their opener at 4:10 p.m. but adjusted the start time after consulting with city officials who are expecting Cleveland’s downtown to be crowded with visitors for the rare eclipse.