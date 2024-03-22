NY destinations in the total solar eclipse path, driving distance from NYC

Get excited, New York -- the Great North American Eclipse is coming on April 8.

The path of totality crosses through New York State, but the NYC area will miss out on the spectacle of total darkness.

"Unfortunately, traditionally we have a 60% chance of cloud cover in New York, so people are going to places like Texas and even northern Mexico," Clint Henderson, with travel blog The Points Guy, told FOX 5 NY. "But for our area, you'll want to go as far north as you can in New York State."

RELATED: Where you are likely to see the April total eclipse based on cloud-cover forecasts

If you're not willing to miss out on the rare celestial extravaganza, here's where Tri-State residents can drive to see the total solar eclipse:

Niagara Falls (Niagara County)

Distance from NYC: Approx. 400 miles (7-hour drive)

A view of the American Falls and the Bridal Veil Falls at Niagara Falls (R) with the Rainbow Bridge (L) and Niagara Falls Observation Tower (C) on December 25, 2023 in Niagara Falls, Ontario. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Niagara Falls has a slate of events for days and is expecting July Fourth-sized crowds for the eclipse, said Sara Harvey, spokesperson for Destination Niagara USA.

There are multiple vantage points to watch the show from Niagara Falls State Park, and the famous Maid of the Mist tourist boats may be running, weather permitting, she said. Even if it’s cloudy, visitors will get "a beautiful view of the falls," Harvey said.

The area expects one million tourists to attend, according to Henderson.

After the eclipse, if you're still looking for some fun, the downtown area will have a fireworks display on Old Falls Street.

Rochester (Monroe County)

Distance from NYC: Approx. 340 miles (6-hour drive)

ILoveNY.com said the eclipse will begin around 2 p.m. in Western New York. See the duration of the eclipses above. (ILoveNY.com)

Rochester is expecting 500,000 tourists, which is about double the city's population.

From farms and hiking trails to breweries and libraries, dozens of local organizations and businesses are offering experiences for viewing. Click here for more.

The Finger Lakes (Seneca County)

Silhouette of Man rowing Boat on Lake at Sunset. (Photo by: Photographer name/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Distance from NYC: Approx. 250 miles (4 and ½-hour drive)

New York's Cayuga Lake Wine Trail is promoting "Sips to the Eclipse" for the weekend ahead of April 8. Guests will be able to visit 10 wineries for tastings — some of which are offering additional attractions like an eclipse eve tarot card reading, special slushies and half-moon cookies.

Katherine Chase, executive director of the wine trail, told the Associated Press the promotion was planned in anticipation of all the people coming to the Finger Lakes region for the eclipse.

"The wineries can go as big or as little as they’d like to entice folks to come," she said.

Besides the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail, the Finger Lakes has other locations for eclipse views, including the Rochester Museum & Science Center, Parcel 5 on East Main Street in Rochester, Canandaigua and Keuka Lakes. For more information, click here.

Buffalo (Erie County)

Distance from NYC: Approx. 370 miles (6 and ½-hour drive)

HOPKINSVILLE, KY - AUGUST 21: Total eclipse of the sun at the location of the longest duration of 2 minutes and 40 seconds in Hopkinsville, KY. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In Buffalo, Canalside is celebrating the solar eclipse on the boardwalk.

The event has a silent disco, free carousel rides at the Buffalo Heritage Carousal and eclipse viewing at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, according to Buffalo Waterfront.

Syracuse (Onondaga County)

Distance from NYC: Approx. 260 miles (4 and ½-hour drive)

FILE - A solar eclipse is seen from the city La Serana, Chile, on July 2, 2019. (Photo by Sebastian Brogca/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

From Syracuse University to NBT Bank Stadium, NationalEclipse.com lists select eclipse viewing times.

For the first time ever at NBT Bank Stadium, the Syracuse Mets and Visit Syracuse are hosting a solar eclipse viewing event called, "Total Eclipse of the Park", taking place just in time for the eclipse at 2:30 p.m.

After the eclipse, people can stay to watch Syracuse Mets vs. Worcester Red Sox game.

Lake Placid

An aerial view as athletes compete on the run course during IRONMAN Lake Placid on July 23, 2023 in Lake Placid, New York. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images for IRONMAN) (Getty Images)

Distance from NYC: Approx. 290 miles (5-hour drive)

Lake Placid offers a map of official eclipse viewing sites surrounded by nature. Click here to check out the map.

Other events include an eclipse-themed story time, a full-service buffet during the eclipse and an "epic" après-ski-style party at Whiteface Mountain.

Adirondacks

Distance from NYC: Approx. 272 miles (5-hour drive)

The Adirondacks poises itself as the "best locations in New York state and the entire Northeast to view an exceptional event."

Unfortunately, officials said the warm winter has led to dangerous trail conditions, so they discourage watching the phenomenon from a mountain summit.

Click here for a list of Adirondack events and tips on where to watch.

Hotels

Henderson told FOX 5 NY that New York State hotel prices are increasing.

"The cheapest I could find left available [in Rochester] at all was $513 for like a Holiday Inn," Henderson said. "They go as high as $3,000 a night."

"I will say since I work for The Points Guy, there are a few where you can use points. So if you've got a stash of points, you might as well check," Henderson said.

Henderson said most hotels are not accepting points for this period.

When will New York City see its next solar eclipse?

The sun is eclipsed by the moon over top of the Empire State Building in New York City on August 21, 2017. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

The next time New York City will see a solar eclipse is in 2044.

"I've been reporting on this for a year now, and even a year ago hotel rooms were already selling out," Henderson said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.