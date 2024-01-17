NYC forecast: How much snow to expect Friday, when bitter cold weather ends

Winter is giving NYC its very best – or very worst – as the weather forecast shows another round of measurable snow coming Friday followed by bitter cold temperatures as an Arctic air mass infiltrates the area this weekend.

New York feels out of practice with this level of winter weather – after weeks of mild temperatures and a nearly two-year snowless streak, NYC was hit with more than an inch of snow and frigid temperatures. And that was just Monday through Wednesday! Here's what we expect for the rest of the week.

Table of contents: SCHOOL CLOSINGS | LIVE RADAR | WEATHER TIMELINE | SNOWFALL PREDICTIONS | WEEKEND COLD

Wednesday night: Temperatures drop to the low 20s and high teens.

Thursday: Expect cloudy skies -- and maybe a snow shower or two north of the city. Temperatures will linger around the freezing mark.

Early Friday morning: A winter weather advisory will be in effect for parts of New Jersey at midnight.

Shortly after, a low-pressure system is expected to bring light snow, falling at a rate of about 0.5 inches per hour. The city could start seeing flurries as early as 4 a.m. or after 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

People play with their dogs as snow falls in Central Park on January 16, 2024 in New York City. The City received a rare accumulation of snow overnight. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

"It’s a little bit of a dusting," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "The difference this go-around is that we’ve had a lot of cold air in place ahead. And that could make for more fluffy snow."

Friday afternoon: Temperatures are forecast to stay around the 30-degree mark as light snow continues to fall.

"It's going to be a similar event to what we had [Tuesday], only I don't think we're going to see the freezing-rain situation," FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory said.

People walk over the Gapstow Bridge as snow falls in Central Park on January 16, 2024, in New York City. The City received a rare accumulation of snow overnight. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Commuters should expect impacts on evening travel, as snow will cover roads and visibility will be reduced.

The snowfall will stop at night, and the winter weather advisory ends.

By late Friday, New York City is expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snow.

The South Shore of Long Island and coastal New Jersey could see slightly more accumulation.

If the storm tracks farther from the coast, there is a chance the area could see little or no accumulation.

Inversely, a closer track than expected could result in totals as high as 5 inches throughout NYC, Long Island, the upper New York counties and Connecticut.

Sub-freezing temperatures will continue through the weekend, with wind chill values near zero and sub-zero at times.

Saturday and Sunday morning will see temperatures in the teens, but the blustery winds will make it feel like the single digits.

Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 20s and low 30s.

By next week, NYC should finally see some relief. Temperatures finally scoot above the freezing mark by Monday and reach as high as the 40s on Tuesday.

New York City end record snowless streak

It’s been nearly two years, but record snowless streaks have finally ended after more than 700 days in New York City when a winter storm dumped snow across the region.

The National Weather Service says Central Park picked up 0.4 inches of snow on Monday, followed by 1.2 inches of snow falling between midnight and 1 p.m. Tuesday, bringing the storm total to 1.6 inches of snow.

Central Park is the official measuring site for New York City.