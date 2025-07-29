Slain NYPD officer hailed as hero as flags fly half-staff to honor NYC shooting victims

The Brief Mayor Eric Adams ordered all flags at half-staff in New York City in memory of Monday's mass shooting. Four people were killed, including an NYPD officer. The officer, who was a husband and father, was honored for his heroic actions during the deadly rampage.



A somber morning in New York City on Tuesday as the city mourns the loss of four innocent victims, including a veteran NYPD officer, whose lives were claimed during a shooting rampage just hours earlier.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has ordered all flags on all city buildings to be lowered to half-staff until further notice, while New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued the same order for the state until all victims are laid to rest.

"As a mark of respect for the memory of NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, who died in the line of duty, and the multiple victims of the mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan at 345 Park Avenue yesterday," Adams said on X early Tuesday morning.

"The violence we witnessed at the hands of this individual is sickening, unacceptable and it must stop here," Hochul said. "An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us, and we must confront this violence head on. My heart is with our neighbors in Manhattan, the victims and their families — as well as the brave men and women of the NYPD."

Slain officer honored

Adams joined other city officials, several NYPD officers, family and friends at Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center early Tuesday for the dignified transfer of Officer Didarul Islam's remains.

With hands on their hearts, they paid their respects as the mayor said the 36-year-old husband and father "died as he lived, a hero and protector of New York City. We will never forget you."

Tributes continue to pour in for Islam, whose wife is currently eight months pregnant with their third child.

"May Police Officer Didarul Islam’s memory be a blessing," said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

The New York Police Department said the three-and-a-half-year veteran "represented the very best of our department."

"He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today. We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy."

Trump breaks silence

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday morning, calling the shooter a "crazed lunatic," who committed "a senseless act of violence."

"I have been briefed on the tragic shooting that took place in Manhattan, a place that I know and love," the president said. "I trust our Law Enforcement Agencies to get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence. My heart is with the families of the four people who were killed, including the NYPD Officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice. God Bless the New York Police Department, and God Bless New York!"

Four people were killed, including three civilians and an NYPD officer, after a man identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura opened fire inside a Midtown Manhattan office building on Monday, then took his own life.

A fifth victim, believed to be an NFL employee, is still in critical condition.

Authorities say Tamura drove cross-country from Nevada, and arrived in New York the same day of the shooting.

"He came from Las Vegas to New York City to do harm," Adams told Good Day New York.

Surveillance footage shows Tamura walking into the building holding an M4-style rifle, before officials say he entered the lobby and immediately shot the officer and a woman before heading into the elevator.

He continued to the upper floors, where police say he shot a security guard, another man and one more person before fatally shooting himself in the chest.

According to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Tamura’s black BMW was tracked over a three-day journey from Nevada to Midtown.

Officials say he began his journey in Nevada, driving east from Las Vegas on Friday, July 25, when his vehicle was tracked traveling through Colorado.

The following day, he continued his trip across the Midwest, passing through Nebraska and Iowa.

His car was spotted in Columbia, New Jersey, on Monday afternoon, not far from the New York state line.

A short time later, he crossed into New York City, made his way to Midtown Manhattan, and double-parked his black BMW along Park Avenue before entering the office building with an M4 rifle.