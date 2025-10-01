Sheff G expected to turn himself in at Brooklyn court

The Brief Brooklyn rapper Sheff G is expected to turn himself in on Wednesday to begin serving a five-year prison sentence for a gang conspiracy plea. Prosecutors sought 20 years, but a judge reduced the term to five, citing that Sheff G was never proven to be a "trigger puller." The drill music pioneer says he has left the streets behind and hopes his story will inspire kids to choose music over gangs.



Brooklyn drill pioneer Sheff G is expected to surrender to authorities on Wednesday morning to begin serving a five-year prison sentence on a gang conspiracy plea deal.

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers has covered Sheff G’s arrest and has had numerous conversations with him about his journey with music and the legal system.

The backstory:

Prosecutors had pushed for 20 years, but the judge ruled that since Sheff G was never proven to be a "trigger puller," he would receive five years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Who is Sheff G?

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez described the 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Williams, as both a "founding father" of Brooklyn drill music and a "gangland godfather." Once immersed in the streets, Sheff G swapped his old life for recording studios and concert stages. Now, he’s facing the consequences of his past.

In 2023, Williams was booked as one of 32 alleged members of the "8-Trey Crips" and "9 Ways Gang" named in a 140-count murder conspiracy case, which also named Tegan "Sleepy Hallow" Chambers.

From tours to prison

Just last month, Sheff G wrapped a sold-out 18-city tour with fellow drill star Sleepy Hallow. Their final show at Terminal 5 in Manhattan was packed with fans celebrating their music milestones.

In the months since being released on bail, the two have launched a label, signed a major deal, and earned gold and platinum records.

"We be doing the shows, and after the shows we be doing the meet and greets. So we really like getting to talk to the fans and see what songs they like," Sheff told Evers. He added that despite drill’s violent reputation, his concerts have been safe: "Not at all. Not at all Lisa."

The case against Sheff G

When asked if there has ever been any violence, such as shootings, at his events, the rapper said "not at all."

"Not at all, not at all Lisa. You know what's crazy. This is my second tour since I've been home and this one I actually got to do with Sleepy, so it was way more bigger, way more better," he said.

"If Sheff said something, it happened," NYPD Assistant Chief of Detectives Jason Savino told FOX 5 at the time. "A simple text, ‘We got to get a big one,’ created a war."

Sheff G posted $1.5 million bail in April 2024, but pleaded guilty in March 2025 to attempted murder and conspiracy charges.

Despite the looming prison term, Sheff G says he’s determined to leave the streets behind for good. He’s been outspoken about steering young people away from gang life, even addressing youth and officials at the United Nations and state legislative offices.

"It’s always going to be tough," he said. "You build, and you put the right things in place and the right people in place, and you hope for the worst—I mean the best."

Sheff G is scheduled to walk into Brooklyn State Supreme Court on Wednesday at 9 a.m. where he will be taken into custody immediately.

Can Trump pardon Sheff G?

In 2024, Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow joined President Donald Trump on stage at his campaign rally in Crotona Park in the South Bronx, one of the most Democratic counties in the nation.

Trump introduced the two drill artists, who were already charged in a sweeping gang murder conspiracy case, and briefly gave them the mic.

The U.S. Constitution gives the president the power to pardon people for federal crimes, except in cases of impeachment. A pardon is legal forgiveness as it ends punishment and restores rights like voting or running for office. While this power is broad, it only applies to federal crimes, not state offenses.