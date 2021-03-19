NYC schools to adopt new CDC guidelines, reopen opt-in window

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that schools in New York City would adjust their physical distancing rules in accordance with new CDC guidelines.

According to the CDC, students can safely sit just three feet apart in the classroom, as long as they are wearing masks, but should be kept the usual six feet apart from each other at sporting events, assemblies, lunch or chorus practice.

The announcement comes just days before the city's high schools are expected to reopen on March 22. Roughly 55,000 high school students who have opted-in are expected to return to the classroom, along with 17,000 staff members.

In a press conference Friday, de Blasio also announced that the families of students in Pre-K through elementary school who had previously opted for their children to learn remotely can change their learning model.

All across New York, businesses have been seeing their capacity limits increase, with all restaurants in New York outside of New York City able to open up their dining rooms at 75% capacity, while Connecticut is returning to full capacity for all businesses.

New Jersey will also let restaurants and some businesses expand their indoor capacity to 50% beginning Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.

