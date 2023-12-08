A 15-year-old was slashed by another student Thursday at a Bronx high school, marking the third such attack at a New York City school in the last three days.

Officers responded to a 911 call at AECI Charter High School in the Melrose neighborhood and found the boy, who had been slashed in the face, the NYPD said,

The 9th grader was rushed to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, while another 15-year-old student was taken into custody.

A 15-year-old boy was slashed by another student at AECI Charter High School in the Melrose section of the Bronx, the NYPD said.

Parents said they were frustrated with the lack of communication, especially after their children were placed under a brief lockdown. They said they weren't notified about the slashing until 2 p.m. via email.

The school did not return a request for comment.

There were already metal detectors inside the building, but the NYPD school safety agents specifically were seen hauling in even more security equipment.

The school did not return a request for comment.

12-year-old injured in Bronx school slashing

The Melrose slashing comes just a day after a 12-year-old girl was slashed with a knife Wednesday morning at J.H.S. 123 James. M Kieran School in the Bronx's Soundview neighborhood, the NYPD said.

Police responded to a 911 call just after 9:30 a.m. to the school – which is a non-scanning one – where the girl was found with a slash wound to the right leg.

Featured article

She was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to recover.

According to authorities, the girl was slashed by another 14-year-old student.

15-year-old stabbed at Brooklyn high school

Tuesday morning, a 15-year-old student was stabbed inside Edward R. Murrow High School in Midwood, Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 9:30 a.m.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our absolute top priority. — DOE statement

According to police, the boy suffered a stab wound to the stomach and was taken to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody, police said.

In a statement, the DOE said, "The safety and well-being of our students is our absolute top priority. Following an incident in the school, NYPD School Safety immediately responded, and NYPD and EMS are on site. The building was placed on a brief lockdown which has now been lifted."

Featured article

Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the city will hire 120 new school safety agents, just weeks after the administration abruptly canceled a class of 250 agents over budget concerns.

When news breaks, stream FOX 5 NY anytime. Get the FOX Local app on your smart TV.