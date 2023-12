article

A 15-year-old student was stabbed Tuesday morning inside Edward R. Murrow High School in the Midwood section of Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 9:30 a.m.

According to police, the boy suffered a stab wound to the abdomen, and was taken to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition.

There is no word if a weapon was recovered. No arrests have been made at the time.