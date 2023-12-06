Bronx school slashing: Student, 12, injured; person of interest in custody

A 12-year-old student was slashed with a knife Wednesday morning at J.H.S. 123 James. M Kieran School in the Soundview section of the Bronx, the NYPD said.

Police responded to a 911 call just after 9:30 a.m. to the school – which is a non-scanning one – where the girl was found with a slash wound to the right leg.

She was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

A person of interest has been taken into custody, the NYPD said. The knife was recovered.

Brooklyn high school stabbing

Tuesday morning, a 15-year-old student was stabbed inside Edward R. Murrow High School in Midwood, Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 9:30 a.m.

Featured article

According to police, the boy suffered a stab wound to the stomach and was taken to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody, police said.

SkyFOX was over the scene.

In a statement, the DOE said, "The safety and well-being of our students is our absolute top priority. Following an incident in the school, NYPD School Safety immediately responded, and NYPD and EMS are on site. The building was placed on a brief lockdown which has now been lifted."

When news breaks, stream FOX 5 NY anytime. Get the FOX Local app on your smart TV.