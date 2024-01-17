School closings: Track closures, delays across NY, NJ, CT for Wednesday, Jan. 17
NEW YORK CITY - Dozens of schools across the NYC area are delayed Wednesday, as icy and freezing conditions could make road travel dangerous in parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Jump to: NEW YORK | NEW JERSEY | CONNECTICUT
Track school closings, delays and early dismissals live here
Click HERE to follow winter storm updates.
NY school closings and delays
- Amityville School District: 2-hour delay
- Brentwood School District: 2-hour delay
- Brewster School District - 2-hour delay
- Byram Hills School District: 2-hour delay
- Chappaqua School District: 2-hour delay
- Clarkstown Central School Dist.: 2-hour delay
- Deer Park School District: 2-hour delay
- East Islip School District: 2-hour delay
- Ellenville School District: 2-hour delay
- Great Neck School District: 2-hour delay
- Greenburgh School District - 2-hour delay
- Half Hollow Hills School Dist.: 2-hour delay
- Harborfields School District: 2-hour delay
- Harrison School District: 2-hour delay
- Harvey School: 2-hour delay
- Haverstraw-Stony Point School District: 2-hour delay
- Herricks School District: 2-hour delay
- Highland Falls School District: 2-hour delay
- Huntington School District: 2-hour delay
- L.I. School for the Gifted: 2-hour delay
- Liberty Central School District: 2-hour delay
- Manhasset School District:2-hour delay
- Marlboro Central School District: 2-hour delay
- Mattituck Jr/Sr High School: 2-hour delay
- New Paltz School District: Closed
- Newburgh City School District: 2-hour delay
- Pearl River School District:2-hour delay
- Peekskill City School District: 2-hour delay
- Port Chester School District: 2-hour delay
- Poughkeepsie City School District: 2-hour delay
- Tarrytown School District: 2-hour delay
- White Plains City School District: 2-hour delay
- Wyandanch School District: 2-hour delay
NJ school closings and delays
- Barnegat Township School District - 2-hour delay
- Bergenfield High & Middle School: 2-hour delay
- Cliffside Park School District: 2-hour delay
- David Gregory School: 90-minute delay
- Dumont School District: 2-hour delay
- Englewood City School Dist.: 2-hour delay
- Englewood Cliffs: 2-hour delay
- Fair Lawn Schools: 90-minute delay
- Freehold Borough School District: 2-hour delay
- Gould/Mountain Elem. School: 2-hour delay
- Hackensack School District: 2-hour delay
- Jefferson Township School Dist.: 2-hour delay
- Kinnelon Borough School Dist.: 2-hour delay
- Linden School District: 2-hour delay
- Memorial Day Nursery-Paterson: 2-hour delay
- Midland Park Borough Sch. Dist.: 2-hour delay
- Monmouth Co. Voc. School District: 90-minute delay
- Montclair School District: 2-hour delay
- Morris Co. Voc. School District: 2-hour delay
- Neighborhood Child Care Ctr.: 2-hour delay
- Passaic City School District: 90-minute delay
- Pequannock Township School District: 2-hour delay
- Queen City Academy Charter School: 2-hour delay
- River Dell Regional H.S.: 2-hour delay
- Riverdale Public Elementary - 90-minute delay
- Somerset Co. Educational SVCS. Comm. Sch. Dist.: 90-minute delay
- South Plainfield School Dist.: 90-minute delay
- Springfield Township School District: 2-hour delay
- St. Peters School: 2-hour delay
- Teaneck School District: 2-hour delay
- Tewksbury Township School District - 2-hour delay
- The Children's Center of Monmouth County: 90-minute delay
- The Phoenix Center: 2-hour delay
- The Queen City Academy Charter School: 2-hour delay
- Totowa School District- 1-hour delay
- Wallington School District: 90-minute delay
- Washington Elem. Little Ferry: Delayed until 9:35 a.m.
- Watchung Borough School District: 2-hour delay
- Watchung Hills Regional High School: 2-hour delay
CT school closings and delays
- Bridgeport Board of Education - Closed
- Norwalk High School - 2-hour delay
- Shelton School District - 2-hour delay