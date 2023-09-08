NYC school bus drivers will not go on strike Monday: Schools chancellor

article

Schools Chancellor David Banks announced Friday that New York City's school bus drivers will not go on strike Monday.

Bus companies and the drivers' union are trying to hammer out a new deal, and the threat of a potential bus drivers' strike has been looming over the beginning of the new school year.

According to Banks, a potential strike probably would not be for several weeks.

Banks added that while the two sides still have not agreed to a new contract, they remain committed to negotiations.