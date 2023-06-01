5 women sought in NYC assault, robbery spree

The NYPD is looking for five women they said were involved in a series of assaults and robberies across Brooklyn and the Upper East Side:

Incident #1 (Crown Heights)

Sunday, May 21 around 2 a.m. in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

According to police, a 44-year-old man was driving a for-hire 2017 Toyota Rav4, parking it in front of 374 Ralph Ave. while he awaited his next scheduled pick up.

That's when police said four unknown individuals entered and began punching him.

The five women police said are involved in a series of New York City assaults and robberies. (NYPD)

When he attempted to exit the vehicle, the individuals continued to allegedly assault him.

The individuals then fled in his vehicle westbound toward Pacific Street. The victim's headphones, various ID documents and other items were inside the vehicle.

The victim was treated on scene for his injuries.

Incident #2 (Upper East Side)

May 21 just before 5 a.m. on the Upper East Side.

According to police, a 58-year-old man was driving a 2015 Toyota sedan for-hire vehicle, parking in front of 401 E 88 St. while he awaited his next scheduled pick up.

That's when police said two unknown individuals entered and began punching him.

The individuals removed his wallet before fleeing, police said.

They fled in the stolen vehicle from the first incident, which was occupied by at least one other unknown individual.

The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Incident #3 (Bushwick)

Monday, May 22 around 6:40 p.m. in Bushwick

According to police, five individuals entered an establishment located at 1293 Myrtle Ave, and once inside, one of them allegedly removed edible items from the store without paying.

When a 20-year-old woman employee attempted to stop the individual, a verbal dispute ensued, and all five began punching her, police said.

The individuals allegedly removed the victim's cellphone, as well as around $150 from behind the store counter.

They fled into the stolen vehicle, which was last seen traveling westbound on Myrtle Avenue.

The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

The individuals are described as five females with medium to dark complexions.

The stolen vehicle was recovered parked and unoccupied on Wednesday, May 24 in front of 110 New York Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).