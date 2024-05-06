NYC sees mass exodus of retirees: But where are they going?

Looking to retire? One study shows if you live in NYC, you probably won't be staying.

According to a study done by the financial technology company SmartAsset, New York City lost the most retirees in 2022. The city saw 6,194 retirees move in, but 28,696 retirees move out.

In addition, New York ranked 2nd in the states that lost the most retirees, only behind California. In 2022, 24,314 retirees moved in, but 75,614 moved out.

Where are retirees moving to?

Mesa, Arizona ranked first as the city where retirees are moving, followed by San Antonio, Texas, and Henderson, Nevada. In terms of states, Florida ranked first, followed by Arizona and South Carolina.

Where are retirees moving from?

Los Angeles ranked second behind the Big Apple, followed by Chicago, Illinois. Coincidentally, California ranked first in terms of states, followed by New York and Illinois.

All 50 states and 182 U.S. cities were evaluated based on the number of people aged 60 and over moving in and out.

In the study, the website analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2022 1-year American Community Survey.

"This study considers the populations aged 60 and older (for these purposes, retirees) in 182 of the largest cities in the U.S. for which data was available," the website said. "We similarly found net migration for each city by subtracting the number of retirees who moved out of the city to a different state in 2022 from the number of people aged 60 and older who moved into the city from a different state."

To see the full list, click HERE.