Some NYC restaurants push back against influencers: 'No technology policy'

While some restaurants across New York City may welcome the exposure they can get from social media influencers, others are beginning to push back, saying they're tired of providing free meals in exchange for internet exposure.

Inside Reverence, a fine dining restaurant in Harlem, there’s a strict "no technology" policy.

That means no pictures, no posting on social media, and when it comes to influencers -- chef and owner Russell Jackson is not interested.

"The aspect of influencers having expectations or wanting to dine for free in your restaurant," Jackson said. "The restaurant business, as we all know, has suffered immensely."

It’s no secret that pre- and post-pandemic influencers have been and are given free meals in exchange for their social media clout.

While some may not be bothered by it all, others may find it distracting.

"Flash photography can be very distracting to other people," said Philip Testa, the owner and operator of Carriage House NYC, a fairly new restaurant in the West Village.

That’s why here there is no flash or video allowed during dining hours – it says so on the menu.

But influencers and the social media savy have their place in the restaurant.

"There are moments for that," Testa said. "We're reserving like before opening for influencer posts like that."

Staten Island’s Danny Mondello is a well-known food influencer. He’s known as Cugine on social media, and has gained a huge following on TikTok and Instagram.

Danny Mondello.

"No one is really against me making a video, they always prefer me making a video," Mondello said.

Mondello said restaurant owners wanting this kind of attention is not the norm in his experience.