NYC restaurants 'hibernating' or shifting services for the winter

As the pandemic has forced many of New York’s iconic restaurants to shutter--other dining establishments have decided to go into hibernation this winter.

On Thursday, the iconic Joe Allen’s restaurant, a popular theatre district spot for diners before and after Broadway shows since 1965, announced it was going to go on hiatus indefinitely. The last dinner service will be this Saturday, December 5th.

While restaurants like Joe Allen’s are temporarily closing—places like Cuban eatery, Floridita, in Washington Heights are trying to stay open by modifying their services.

With the chairs stacked upside on tabletops and the booths roped off Floridita is only offering takeout and delivery.

Employees say despite the changes business has been very slow and difficult—estimating Floridita is only doing roughly 40% of their pre-pandemic business.

Customers say they want to see their beloved neighborhood spots survive what’s expected to be a very tough winter after seeing so many local restaurants close their doors for good.

“Everything that’s been going on they’ve been really resilient they’ve been good to the community and they’ve been trying to make ends meet the best way that they can,” said one patron who has been a customer for the past five years. “Keep on supporting the restaurants--good food and good people.”