NYC restaurants can raise capacity to 35% beginning Feb. 26

Keeping in line with capacity limitations in neighboring New Jersey due to the pandemic, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that restaurants in New York City could increase their capacity, too.

Beginning Feb. 26, restaurants are allowed to admit more patrons and staff at a 35% capacity limit. The current capacity limit is 25%.

Restaurants in the rest of the state are allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

"What's happening now is that people in New York City, Staten Island, Manhattan, are going to New Jersey to those restaurants so it's not really accomplishing a purpose," said Cuomo.

Indoor dining had been prohibited since mid-December when COVID-19 cases started surging.

Restaurant owners have argued that the limited seating capacity still makes it hard for them to make ends meet.