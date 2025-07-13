NYC Restaurant Week 2025: Your guide to summer dining deals

article

The Brief NYC Restaurant Week is back for its summer edition, starting next week! The summer event runs from July 21 to August 17. Reservations open on July 15.



Craving some new culinary experiences around New York City? Then you're in luck, because "Restaurant Week" is almost here!

What we know:

NYC Restaurant Week returns next week with more unbeatable prices for some of the summer's tastiest treats! Here's everything you need to know:

What is NYC Restaurant Week?

NYC Restaurant Week is a bi-annual celebration of the city's diverse dining scene that features prix fixe menus at participating restaurants for a special price of either $30, $45 or $60 for lunch, brunch, dinner, or all meals.

When is NYC Restaurant Week?

This year's summer program runs from Monday, July 21, to Sunday, August 17. However, reservations open on July 15.

Which restaurants are participating this summer?

For a full list of participating restaurants, check out NYC Tourism's NYC Restaurant Week page.