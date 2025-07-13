NYC Restaurant Week 2025: Your guide to summer dining deals
NEW YORK CITY - Craving some new culinary experiences around New York City? Then you're in luck, because "Restaurant Week" is almost here!
What we know:
NYC Restaurant Week returns next week with more unbeatable prices for some of the summer's tastiest treats! Here's everything you need to know:
What is NYC Restaurant Week?
NYC Restaurant Week is a bi-annual celebration of the city's diverse dining scene that features prix fixe menus at participating restaurants for a special price of either $30, $45 or $60 for lunch, brunch, dinner, or all meals.
When is NYC Restaurant Week?
This year's summer program runs from Monday, July 21, to Sunday, August 17. However, reservations open on July 15.
Which restaurants are participating this summer?
- The Noortwyck is offering a $60 three-course dinner menu
- Aokya is offering a three-course dinner menu for $60
- Calvert's is offering a two-course lunch for $29, or a three-course dinner for $42
- Greywind is offering a special lunch prix fixe menu
- Blackbarn Restaurant is offering a $45 lunch, $45 brunch, and $60 dinner
- Momoya SoHo will offer a two-course prix fixe menu for lunch for $30 and a three-course prix fixe menu for dinner for $60
- Philippe Chow will offer a three-course pre-fixe menufor $60
- Naks is offering a weekday dinner three-course menu for $45
- Tamarind Trebeca is offering nightly $45 three-course dinners
- The Palm is offering a $45 lunch and $60 dinner
For a full list of participating restaurants, check out NYC Tourism's NYC Restaurant Week page.
The Source: Information from this article was sources from NYC Tourism and Forbes.